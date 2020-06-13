Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Guilford Center, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
373 Old Whitfield Street
373 Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Unfurnished Annual Rental! Just updated with new flooring and freshly painted throughout and new kitchen cabinets! Not often available is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo style living just steps from the Guilford Green, Town Marina and Jacobs Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
33 Church Street
33 Church Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
First Floor.
Results within 1 mile of Guilford Center

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
28 River Colony
28 River Colony, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
933 sqft
Great location with a view of tidal river/marsh. Open floor plan with balcony off of the living/dining area. New wooden floors in main living area. Very large loft would be a great master bedroom instead of the bedroom on the main level.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
368 Three Mile Course
368 Three Mile Course, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Fantastic open concept ranch in convenient location just south of Route 1. Fully and stylishly remodeled kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout, warm air heat and central air conditioning. Private and spacious back yard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Guilford Center

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
48 Overshores Drive East
48 Overshore Drive East, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1259 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1936 Nantucket Cape in a private community with access to one of the nicest Association Beaches on the Shoreline. Number 48 Overshores East is a fully renovated home with highest quality materials and attention to every detail.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
55 West Overshores Drive
55 Overshores W, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
22 Durham Road
22 Durham Road, Madison Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Spectacular in-town luxury apartment located on Tuxis Pond and in the Station Square complex is just steps from the village of Madison and the Connecticut Commuter Train Station.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
25 Parker Avenue
25 Parker Avenue, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3101 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY. Built in 2011, this 3 bedroom home, all with ensuite baths, has the open concept all desire. The entrance level hosts the 2 car garage, Family Room and multiple access points to wonderful outdoor patio space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
52 East Overshores
52 Overshores E, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
744 Route 80
744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
24 Linden Lane
24 Linden Lane, Madison Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
1950 sqft
Stunning, renovated East Wharf beach home with spacious yard, patio and outdoor shower. Walking/biking distance to town and all beaches. Steps from East Wharf Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Long Hill Road
1250 Long Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2386 sqft
Country setting with big deck overlooking horse pastures and pond. There is a 7 stall barn on the property to be used for horse rescue organization. Tenant will have access to one of the two garage bays in the detached garage.

1 of 29

Last updated February 16 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
30 Lawson Drive
30 Lawson Drive, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1918 sqft
Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture.
Results within 10 miles of Guilford Center

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
140 Liberty Street
140 Liberty Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
1706 sqft
Desirable furnished Liberty Street private home for lease. Charmingly restored, fully furnished antique 3-bedroom, 3-bath cape plus separate 1 bedroom/1-bath guest house. Available now through September, 2020 and possibly longer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9 Parker Memorial Drive
9 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1265 sqft
Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Branford Rd 520
229 Branford Road, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
Unit 520 Available 08/15/20 North Farms East Condo Townhouse - Property Id: 132708 Pristine, 2 bedroom unit is bright and ready to move in. Living room and Kitchen have sparkling laminate wood-look floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
100 Hull Road
100 Hull Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2686 sqft
Partially furnished colonial in one of Madison's favorite neighborhoods. Easy access to beaches and town from this attractive home. Check out the home video to see what life at 100 Hull Rd has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
674 Main Street
674 Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1 Parker Memorial Drive
1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1129 sqft
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Guilford Center, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Guilford Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

