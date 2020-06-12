/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.
Results within 5 miles of East Haven
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Prospect Hill
17 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown New Haven
1 Unit Available
116 Crown Street
116 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1526 sqft
Bright and open floor plan in the middle of downtown. Short walk to Union state, Yale, and all the best New Haven has to offer. Garage parking. Pet Friendly. In unit laundry. Owner is willing to rent furnished. This one has it all.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
290 Treadwell Street
290 Treadwell Street, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1109 sqft
This cool 2br end unit is located at Lake Point. It features central air, a fireplace, a large, lower level family room attached garage and more...
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown New Haven
1 Unit Available
100 York Street
100 York Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1014 sqft
DOWNTOWN ONE BLOCK FROM YNHH. BRIGHT, SUNNY, BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH 30 FOOT BALCONY PERFECT TO WATCH SUNSETS WITH VIEWS OF WEST ROCK. OPEN LAYOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.
1 of 39
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
22 Fourth Avenue
22 4th Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Light and Bright Townhouse offers 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Upon entering you step into a large living room, a designated dining room and fully applianced galley kitchen with large pantry.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
6 Court Street
6 Court Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
Direct to park. Stunning completely restored duplex in 1870 Victorian Brownstone. Hard wood floors throughout, exposed brick, 11/2 baths. Spacious bedrooms. New appliances & stackable in unit. Small garden, sitting area in back. Zoned parking. Gas.
Results within 10 miles of East Haven
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1097 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Post Road North
19 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
1 of 26
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
255 Pine Rock Ave
255 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
**EXCELLENT CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED!** **AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 1ST!** This great opportunity awaits! Open & bright multi-level, highly desirable end-unit in the Pine Rock Complex. This townhouse style condo features 2 bedrooms & 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westville
3 Units Available
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Brand new renovation -1 bedroom with one bathroom -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.
Similar Pages
East Haven 1 BedroomsEast Haven 2 BedroomsEast Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Haven 3 BedroomsEast Haven Apartments with Balcony
East Haven Apartments with GarageEast Haven Apartments with GymEast Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Haven Apartments with ParkingEast Haven Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NY