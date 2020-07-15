55 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT with balcony
"I know a spot, peaceful and fair.I'd be so happy if I were there.No matter where I chance to be, Connecticut is the place for me." (- Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")
Since the advent of the internet, how we gain knowledge about the past has changed. It has evolved from a hands on experience to a virtual one. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. East Hartford in Connecticut is a town not only rich in cultural history, but one the residents are darn proud of. This may be due to East Hartford having one of the most notably active historical societies in the nation. Members of the society see to it that the history of the location is kept alive through the historical buildings within the towns perimeter. East Hartford is a bonafide blast to the past, as visitors can experience first-hand what life was like in the 18thand 19thcenturies. One could even say that East Hartford is a modern town kept alive through its culturally rich historic heart. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Hartford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.