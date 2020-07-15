Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:32 PM

55 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 02:56 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
117 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,009
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 6 at 03:34 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,255
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Medford Street
15 Medford Street, Glastonbury Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1680 sqft
15 Medford Street Available 09/01/20 Single-Family Glastonbury Colonial - Do you love everything Glastonbury has to offer including its many popular restaurants, coffee houses, shopping options and small town vibe? Would you like to be able to

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak Place, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1008 sqft
Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,257
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,612
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
29 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
28 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
13 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
1114 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
12 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,145
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:48 PM
6 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1292 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 6 at 03:38 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
The Metropolitan
266 Pearl St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and designer bathrooms. Central Downtown Hartford location puts you within walking distance of Riverwalk and Bushnell Park. Near Route 84, Route 91 and numerous bus stops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 6 at 03:23 PM
10 Units Available
Asylum Hill
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
124 Preston St Second Floor
124 Preston Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Unit Second Floor Available 08/01/20 Hartford's South End - Property Id: 317844 Second floor three bedroom apartment with off street parking, enclosed front porch, fenced in yard, and off street parking.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Side
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
555 Hilliard Street
555 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Well maintained 2 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Form dining room w/sliders to patio. Gas heat, CAIR, remodeled kitchen & baths. Both bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. Finished room in lower level. Washer/dryer hook-up in unit. 1 Carport.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Waddell
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Twin Circle Drive
1312 Twin Circle Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
Unit will be painted and carpets cleaned prior to occupancy. Spacious 2nd floor, 1BR unit with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, balcony, c/air. Great location, close to shopping and highways. 1 Dog considered with additional security. No Smoking

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Green
42 Congress St
42 Congress Street, Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
***NEW MANAGEMENT*** Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood.
City Guide for East Hartford, CT

"I know a spot, peaceful and fair.I'd be so happy if I were there.No matter where I chance to be, Connecticut is the place for me." (- Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")

Since the advent of the internet, how we gain knowledge about the past has changed. It has evolved from a hands on experience to a virtual one. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. East Hartford in Connecticut is a town not only rich in cultural history, but one the residents are darn proud of. This may be due to East Hartford having one of the most notably active historical societies in the nation. Members of the society see to it that the history of the location is kept alive through the historical buildings within the towns perimeter. East Hartford is a bonafide blast to the past, as visitors can experience first-hand what life was like in the 18thand 19thcenturies. One could even say that East Hartford is a modern town kept alive through its culturally rich historic heart. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Hartford, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Hartford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

