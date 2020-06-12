/
2 bedroom apartments
73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
33 Units Available
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
Results within 1 mile of East Hartford
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown Hartford
32 Units Available
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Downtown Hartford
15 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Sheldon Charter Oak
1 Unit Available
23 Charter Oak
23 Charter Oak Place, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1008 sqft
Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
528 Naubuc Avenue
528 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
770 sqft
This newly painted 1st floor apartment is conveniently located near everything Glastonbury has to offer....restaurants ,shopping, Stop and Shop, Home Depot,Staples,highway accesses etc! All appliances are included even a washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of East Hartford
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Side
18 Units Available
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Robertson
10 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Robertson
37 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Open House Sunday January 5th from 10-2.Make your home in one of the most desirable areas of Hartford area. Located in historic Glastonbury, CT, Glastonbury Center is just off of major highway access to downtown Hartford.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
17 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Side
6 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
West Side
2 Units Available
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
