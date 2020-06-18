44 Silver Lane - 7

Amenities

Won't last long, beautiful and bright new 2 bedroom apartment for long term rent with laundry on site, storage available, plenty of parking. Bus stop is right across the street, kids can walk to school, close to Pratt, 91,84,2,384, Main St etc. Open and bright kitchen with updated appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub surround etc. Heat and Hot water included in the rent. Don't wait call for your showing today!! For questions, or and appointment to see this apartment, email or call Jen at 860-604-6456. jgagnon@itm4g.com



Apply online at www.pmr15.managebuilding.com

Renovated Building close to 91, 84, Main St, 2, 3, Hartford Pratt and Whitney etc