All apartments in East Hartford
Find more places like 44 Silver Lane - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Hartford, CT
/
44 Silver Lane - 7
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

44 Silver Lane - 7

44 Silver Ln · (860) 604-6456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Hartford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44 Silver Ln, East Hartford, CT 06118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Won't last long, beautiful and bright new 2 bedroom apartment for long term rent with laundry on site, storage available, plenty of parking. Bus stop is right across the street, kids can walk to school, close to Pratt, 91,84,2,384, Main St etc. Open and bright kitchen with updated appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub surround etc. Heat and Hot water included in the rent. Don't wait call for your showing today!! For questions, or and appointment to see this apartment, email or call Jen at 860-604-6456. jgagnon@itm4g.com

Apply online at www.pmr15.managebuilding.com
Renovated Building close to 91, 84, Main St, 2, 3, Hartford Pratt and Whitney etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Silver Lane - 7 have any available units?
44 Silver Lane - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Hartford, CT.
What amenities does 44 Silver Lane - 7 have?
Some of 44 Silver Lane - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Silver Lane - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
44 Silver Lane - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Silver Lane - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 44 Silver Lane - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Hartford.
Does 44 Silver Lane - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 44 Silver Lane - 7 does offer parking.
Does 44 Silver Lane - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Silver Lane - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Silver Lane - 7 have a pool?
No, 44 Silver Lane - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 44 Silver Lane - 7 have accessible units?
No, 44 Silver Lane - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Silver Lane - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Silver Lane - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Silver Lane - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Silver Lane - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 44 Silver Lane - 7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Place - Woodland
38 Forest Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln
East Hartford, CT 06118

Similar Pages

East Hartford 1 BedroomsEast Hartford 2 Bedrooms
East Hartford Apartments with ParkingEast Hartford Apartments with Pool
East Hartford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CT
Willimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MAMystic, CTCollinsville, CTLongmeadow, MASouthold, NYWallingford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Goodwin CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity