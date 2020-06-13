51 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Darien, CT

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Darien that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
Results within 1 mile of Darien

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Harbor Point
23 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,902
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Stamford
27 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Harbor Point
59 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Norwalk
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Stamford
42 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Downtown Stamford
19 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central Norwalk
23 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glenbrook
17 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
$
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,880
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Darien, CT

Finding an apartment in Darien that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

