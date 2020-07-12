Apartment List
/
CT
/
darien
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Darien apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,940
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,610
1528 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
400 Mansfield Avenue
400 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
6108 sqft
Available: 7/25/20-8/31/20 FABULOUS Darien Country Estate with Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House is now This stunning and beautifully furnished home has it all...

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Noroton Heights
24 Henry Street
24 Henry Street, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1300 sqft
Quintessential cape beautifully sited on quiet neighborhood street. Recently renovated in 2018. Living room, dining room, kitchen and family room plus three season sunroom on the first floor. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Noroton Heights
11 Holmes Court
11 Holmes Court, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1990 sqft
This home has it all! Great neighborhood, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms/3 1/2 baths, living room with wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, office space plus finished basement and an additional versatile room with a full bath on the

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Boston Post Road
1020 Post Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,200
923 sqft
DOWNTOWN LIVING!! BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN DARIEN CONVENIENT TO TRAIN, ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM BUILT-INS, ALARM, AMPLE CLOSETS AND ELEVATOR.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Noroton
21 Nearwater Lane
21 Nearwater Lane, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3185 sqft
PRIME LOCATION - updated 3-4 bedroom home only a short stroll to one of Darien's public beaches and steps from its award-winning, blue-ribbon elementary school.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
24 Birch Road
24 Birch Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$9,750
3312 sqft
This updated center hall colonial with four bedrooms and a large, level property is conveniently located to all that Darien has to offer. The kitchen and great room lead out to deck and sunny backyard, ideal for entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Noroton Heights
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Noroton
85 Rings End Road
85 Rings End Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4060 sqft
This 4,000 sq. ft 4 Bedroom Antique colonial on the beautiful Gorhams Pond available for 4-6 week lease with 2 guest cottages on property. Enjoy breathtaking views of the historic Rings End bridge and walk to the beach.
Results within 1 mile of Darien

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
48 Palmer Avenue
48 Palmer Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,400
620 sqft
Looking for the simple life? Downsizing? This one bedroom (potential for two) bungalow has it all. Recently renovated you have a cozy home to enjoy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Springdale
83 Highview Avenue
83 Highview Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Roomy apartment on the 2nd floor with one reserved parking space. Large eat in kitchen with new cabinets and plenty of storage space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Cove
27 Houston Terrace
27 Houston Terrace, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
New construction to be completed and available for rent Sep1st 2020. Modern, spacious 3 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms,3.5 bath, sitting room, lots of closet space, 1 car garage and plenty of additional parking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,525
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Springdale
947 Hope Street
947 Hope Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
736 sqft
Beautiful modern apartment in the heart of Stamford within walking distance of the Springdale train station, and shopping. Gated parking with a reserved space. Spacious one bedroom apartment with modern appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
241 Seaton Road
241 Seaton Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
575 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom unit located on the 2nd floor in quiet complex. End unit with private deck. 1 Reserved parking space and will accept pets. Washer/dryer and storage on premises.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Rowayton
10 Nearwater Road
10 Nearwater Road, Norwalk, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4344 sqft
Rental is from August 1-31, 2020. Extended-stay through Labor Day negotiable. Imagine living in one of Rowayton’s most spectacular and unique homes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Cove
24 Home Court
24 Home Court, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
671 sqft
Bright and airy one bedroom condo that's walking distance to the beautiful Holly Cove Pond and just a 5 min bike ride to Cove Island park and beach. Great option for commuters just .

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Cove
75 Waterbury Avenue
75 Waterbury Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom,2 full bath townhouse (2nd and 3rd floor). Excellent condition!! Beautiful eat in kitchen with center island, ceiling fan .First floor has hardwood floors, 2nd floor has carpeting. water views of Holy Pond.... Near Cove Island...

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Springdale
19 Woodway Road
19 Woodway Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Desirable Springdale Neighborhood. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out.Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room With Working Fireplace and Sliders onto Patio. Full Size Washer and Dryer In Unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Springdale
61 Sterling Place
61 Sterling Place, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
723 sqft
Beautiful 1BR 1BA Apartment Located in one of Springdale's most desirable neighborhoods! This bright and airy recently renovated apt includes new floors, new windows, and recessed lighting.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
East Side
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Springdale
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2820 sqft
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Cove
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Darien, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Darien apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Darien 1 BedroomsDarien 2 BedroomsDarien 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDarien 3 BedroomsDarien Apartments with BalconyDarien Apartments with Garage
Darien Apartments with GymDarien Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDarien Apartments with ParkingDarien Apartments with PoolDarien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Darien Cheap PlacesDarien Dog Friendly ApartmentsDarien Furnished ApartmentsDarien Luxury PlacesDarien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYRidgefield, CTNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityConcordia College-New York
CUNY LaGuardia Community College