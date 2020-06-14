/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cos Cob, CT
1 of 7
Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Cos Cob
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,335
827 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
46 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,980
874 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
9 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,832
725 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,940
638 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glenbrook
16 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
795 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Stamford
17 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
67 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
18 Units Available
The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,671
745 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with huge closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Convenient location in Stamford with shopping and dining nearby. Community has private garages, pool with gas grills nearby and gorgeous picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Downtown Stamford
40 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
18 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,130
738 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Similar Pages
Cos Cob 1 BedroomsCos Cob 2 BedroomsCos Cob 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCos Cob 3 BedroomsCos Cob Apartments with Balcony
Cos Cob Apartments with GarageCos Cob Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCos Cob Apartments with ParkingCos Cob Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYWestport, CTRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NY