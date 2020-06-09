115 River Road

Amenities

Come and enjoy the scenic views of the connecticut coastline with this convienient boat slip. Boat Slip #7 is newly avaliable and ready for a boat up to 30 feet long. With direct access to long island sound, This boat dock includes the use of one parking spot in the river landing association. Community shines with brand new boat dock w/ power! To prevent any boat damage in the colder months, this dock also features a water circulator system, controlling debris flow, ice, and directs water flow. With close proximity to I-95, Route 1, Riverside yacht club & more- make your appointment today and get your boat in the water tomorrow! Term will be in effect from now until 11/15/2020. Please contact agent Mike Ferraro for showings- Mike Ferraro 203-448-7321. Must have appointment for showings