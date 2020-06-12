/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collinsville, CT
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.
150 Reverknolls
150 Reverknolls, Hartford County, CT
Short term 3 month summer rental.....Beautiful Farmington Valley newer construction home with inground pool and outdoor jacuzzi. All inclusive summer get away!!
212 West street 3
212 West Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious third floor apartment - Property Id: 290839 Nice view from the third floor of your apartment building. Newer bathroom , floor recently done, freshly painted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
75 Meadow St
75 Meadow St, Bristol, CT
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath. Granite counters throughout kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. New flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancyiP
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.
1325 Farmington Avenue
1325 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available 6/15 - Spacious 3BR Townhouse at Farmington Meadows Estates - enter through your covered front porch into a 2 story foyer with tile floor and open staircase and skylight - powder room for your guests and an entry to your 1 car attached
20 Proctor Drive
20 Proctor Drive, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1702 sqft
Good sized 3 bedroom spilt level home with a living room, dining room and family room, possibility of making it a 4 bedroom in the family room. Additional space in the lower level basement. Hardwood floors through out the home.
154 Union Street
154 Union St, Bristol, CT
4 Bed Cape in quiet neighborhood. Updated Kitchen and bath with newer cabinets, flooring and appliances. Finished lower level with full bath, laundry utility room
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.
10 Victoria Lane
10 Victoria Lane, West Simsbury, CT
This beautiful home is located in West Simsbury. Don't miss this spacious and updated rental with 4 BR, 2.1 baths and attached 2 car garage on large lot with barn and gardens.
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.
