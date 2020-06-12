/
3 bedroom apartments
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Byram, CT
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
43 South Water Street
43 South Water Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
THIS UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM UNIT IS A MUST SEE! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AND A BIG, BRIGHT FAMILY ROOM. PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN UNIT, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SNOW, AND TRASH REMOVAL.
Results within 1 mile of Byram
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Chickahominy
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
900 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
550 King Street
550 King Street, Port Chester, NY
From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
52 Moshier Street
52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Byram
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
28 Ridgeland Terrace
28 Ridgeland Terrace, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1072 sqft
Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
29 Thornhill Road
29 Thorn Hill Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5 BA single family split level home in the heart of Riverside, Greenwich.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
23 2nd Street
23 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
114 -116 2nd Street
116 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
New construction in the city of Rye, all rental inquiries for minimum 2 year lease only! Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3 Gray Rock Drive
3 Gray Rock Dr, Harrison, NY
Newer Construction in Harrison close to schools, train and town. This home built 2 years ago is an amazing 4 bedroom 3.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
27 Frances Avenue
27 Frances Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Welcome to a beautiful home in Harrison, NY. 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors, central air, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and dedicated washer and dryer in the basement.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
141 Fremont Street
141 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1395 sqft
Prospective tenants are to observe the CDC recommended guidelines for Covid 19 and are to sign the Covid 19 Disclosure form. Masks and gloves are required to view the home at 141 Fremont Street.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3 Pondview E
3 Pondview East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
3779 sqft
A wonderful Springs rental, for a Summer rental the fee is house $1700 a month, $16,000 for long term. Light and bright, the house is immaculate and fully furnished. there are two Tennis courts on the grounds.
