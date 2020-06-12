/
2 bedroom apartments
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Byram, CT
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
567 sqft
Two bedroom apartment on the second floor of a two family house located in the Byram section of Greenwich.House is located at the end of a cul-de-sac.Small but charming; it has all the amenities you could ask for.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
250 Mill Street
250 Mill Street, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Port Chester restaurants, readily accessible to I-95
Results within 1 mile of Byram
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
14 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Chickahominy
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
43 Pearl Street
43 Pearl Street, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Beautiful Sun-filled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment on the 1st Floor. Private Entrance. Features an Eat-in-Kitchen, large living room, two bedrooms and a Full Bath. New Washer & Dryer in the Unit, Freshly Painted! Walking Distance to all.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Glen Street
5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2004 sqft
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
59 Pemberwick Road
59 Pemberwick Road, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
2 bedroom apt in greenwich conn heat hot water inc close to i95 and railroad
Results within 5 miles of Byram
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
70 West Street B-12
70 West St, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
780 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom second floor condo apartment for rent in Harrison with HEAT, gas, water and one assigned outdoor parking spot included. Deck off of living room and master bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
21 Bulkley Mnr
21 Bulkley Mnr, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1162 sqft
Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel Street
5 Laurel Street, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
984 sqft
Garden Style Complex - Features: 1st floor 2 bedroom corner unit, centrally located to shopping & Metro-North RR, oak floors, wash/dry on premises, eat in kitchen, heat/hot water & 1 car garage included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
99 Maple Avenue
99 Maple Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with private front and rear entrances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
445-3 Forest Avenue
445 Forest Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
Charming two bedroom beach cottage on beautiful Forest Ave. Close to Rye Beach, Rye Park and Playland. Rye City schools!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Amazing, renovated 2nd. fl. 2-bedroom apartment located in a well-kept 2-family home on lovely, quiet street. Outside, the home is nicely landscaped with driveway parking and walkable to schools. Inside, the apartment is in great shape.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
32 Ridge Street
32 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Central Greenwich 2 Bedroom Duplex with Two Full Baths. Hardwood Floors, Central air and A Garage! Quiet Tree lined street, Quick walk to town, shops,parks, Greenwich Ave and Railroad.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
41 Ridge Street
41 Ridge Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Lovely renovated 2 bedroom 2nd/3rd floor unit in the heart of Greenwich. Located in the wonderful Ridge Street neighborhood a few blocks from 'The Avenue'', just steps from Metro North, shops, restaurants, schools and awesome parks.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
88 Greenwich Avenue
88 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
Renovated...fresh bright airy top floor unit on the Avenue.Flexible floor plan with a variety of bedroom options 2-3 plus eat-in kitchen, family room/dining rm, full bath and new in-unit stacked laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave., #2
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in the heart of Harrison, NY in a historic colonial home just four blocks to town and transportation. Harrison schools. The apartment is on the second floor, approx. 900 sq ft. Available 4/1/2020 or sooner.
