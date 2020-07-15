/
2 bedroom apartments
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broad Brook, CT
7 Reggie Way
7 Reggie Way, Broad Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Looking for peace and tranquility, you will find it in the Norton Glen Complex. Centrally located only 20 miles to Hartford, Springfield Mass and Bradley Airport. Friendly and caring neighbors.
12 Reggie Way
12 Reggie Way, Broad Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Listing Agent is owner related.
Results within 5 miles of Broad Brook
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
2201 Mill Pond Drive
2201 Mill Pond Drive, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
STRAWBRIDGE is a sought after community with many amenities and close to highways, shopping & restaurants. This Townhouse is an end unit with generous grassy, side yard and a private, detached 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Broad Brook
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Thompsonville
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
Robertson
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1095 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
West Side
Ribbon Mills Apartments
150 Pine St, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1005 sqft
Heat is included in your rent!Ribbon Mills Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT, known as the 'Silk City', is located seven miles east of Hartford via I-84 and nestled in the midst of a wooded region.
Forest Park
Park Edge Apartments
415 Porter Lake Dr, Springfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
WELCOME HOMEWelcome to Park Edge, a residential community featuring Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments in Springfield, MA.
WoodCliff Estates
181 Nutmeg Ln, East Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with separate dining rooms, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Garages and furnished units available. Community amenities include pool, soccer field, volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Close to I-84.
West Side
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Spacious, welcoming community just minutes from I-91 and I-84. Apartments feature direct access garages, private entrances and open floor plans. Near shopping and entertainment. Professional management on-site.
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
West Side
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1157 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1462 sqft
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
West Side
12 ARCH ST
12 Arch Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
CHARMING NEWLY REMODELED 2 B/R HEAT/WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 23562 AVAILABLE NOW!!! A money saver for sure! HEAT, WATER and gas INCLUDED IN THIS REMODELED 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA LOCATED NEAR THE HEART OF MANCHESTER.
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1118 sqft
The Bellevue Floorplan. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 1 car attached garage and private 605 sqft unfinished basement. 1432 finished sqft. Large great room with gas fireplace, modern kitchen and dinette area all with crown molding.
Waddell
555 Hilliard Street
555 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Well maintained 2 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Form dining room w/sliders to patio. Gas heat, CAIR, remodeled kitchen & baths. Both bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. Finished room in lower level. Washer/dryer hook-up in unit. 1 Carport.
121 The Meadows
121 The Meadows, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1453 sqft
121 The Meadows Available 08/01/20 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath Hardwood floors - 2 Br - 3-1/2 bath with attached garage (RLNE5852270)
East Side
186 East Center Street
186 East Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled second floor two bedroom apartment located in a convenient location close to shops, parks and other amenities. Please schedule your showing to see if this is where you want to call home.
