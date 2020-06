Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedrooms Spacious 1200 Square feet Beautiful Home is available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in Bristol

Great location in Bristol and a very good and friendly neighborhood!

All new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, walls, windows, electrical systems, etc.,



Contact ASAP as this house doesn't available for long time before it's gone!



(RLNE4443972)