All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 80 Cartright Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
80 Cartright Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

80 Cartright Street

80 Cartright Street · (203) 257-6994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

80 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604
Brooklawn - St. Vincent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1J · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
A very nice, move-in ready, One Bedroom Ranch-style condo ...highly sought-after corner unit on main-floor with loads of natural light offering spacious, convenient living on a quiet street near the Fairfield line. Freshly painted with new blinds throughout... all set for you to move in and enjoy! Step inside the door to a foyer with walk-in closet to the right, then enter the large versatile living room with dining area and picture windows plus ample wall space creating many floorplan options. A sunny galley kitchen with eat-in area has a NEW STAINLESS STEEL SINK, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS AND NEW WOOD VINYL FLOORING! The huge bedroom offers two large, mirrored closets to accommodate wardrobe and storage, and there are two more closets in the hallway! The laundry room is down one level via elevator, and your assigned, secure parking space is just steps out the door. HEAT AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT and the usual $500 MOVE-IN FEE HAS BEEN WAIVED! This is a rare find in a friendly building with the luxury of doorman security. Convenient to trains, area universities, both Bridgeport and St Vincent Hospitals, I-95, beaches, the Long Island Ferry and much more!...Excellent restaurants and all amenities are minutes away. DON'T MISS THIS ONE! Available now. MUST have confirmed appointment to show and all entering must wear masks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Cartright Street have any available units?
80 Cartright Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Cartright Street have?
Some of 80 Cartright Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Cartright Street currently offering any rent specials?
80 Cartright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Cartright Street pet-friendly?
No, 80 Cartright Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 80 Cartright Street offer parking?
Yes, 80 Cartright Street does offer parking.
Does 80 Cartright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Cartright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Cartright Street have a pool?
No, 80 Cartright Street does not have a pool.
Does 80 Cartright Street have accessible units?
No, 80 Cartright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Cartright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Cartright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Cartright Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Cartright Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80 Cartright Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity