80 Cartright Street

A very nice, move-in ready, One Bedroom Ranch-style condo ...highly sought-after corner unit on main-floor with loads of natural light offering spacious, convenient living on a quiet street near the Fairfield line. Freshly painted with new blinds throughout... all set for you to move in and enjoy! Step inside the door to a foyer with walk-in closet to the right, then enter the large versatile living room with dining area and picture windows plus ample wall space creating many floorplan options. A sunny galley kitchen with eat-in area has a NEW STAINLESS STEEL SINK, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS AND NEW WOOD VINYL FLOORING! The huge bedroom offers two large, mirrored closets to accommodate wardrobe and storage, and there are two more closets in the hallway! The laundry room is down one level via elevator, and your assigned, secure parking space is just steps out the door. HEAT AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT and the usual $500 MOVE-IN FEE HAS BEEN WAIVED! This is a rare find in a friendly building with the luxury of doorman security. Convenient to trains, area universities, both Bridgeport and St Vincent Hospitals, I-95, beaches, the Long Island Ferry and much more!...Excellent restaurants and all amenities are minutes away. DON'T MISS THIS ONE! Available now. MUST have confirmed appointment to show and all entering must wear masks.