663 Frenchtown Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage internet access

Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Fully Applianced, Partially Furnished Home Boasts Kitchen with granite counter tops, Deep Copper Farm Style Sink With Eating Area, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Living Room W/Fireplace, Partially Furnished Plus 50" LCD Television, Amazing Woodwork Throughout. Dinning Room Doubles as Study Area with Multiple Desks. State of the art Security System, Security Cameras With Monitors On All 3 Levels With wifi Access, Outside Patio in Private Backyard with Fire pit and Seating Area, Conveniently Located Close to Sacred Heart University Near the Trumbull Town Line & Shopping @ Trumbull Mall, . 2 Car Garage,