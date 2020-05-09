All apartments in Bridgeport
663 Frenchtown Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:15 AM

663 Frenchtown Road

663 Frenchtown Road · (203) 929-6311
Location

663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Fully Applianced, Partially Furnished Home Boasts Kitchen with granite counter tops, Deep Copper Farm Style Sink With Eating Area, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Living Room W/Fireplace, Partially Furnished Plus 50" LCD Television, Amazing Woodwork Throughout. Dinning Room Doubles as Study Area with Multiple Desks. State of the art Security System, Security Cameras With Monitors On All 3 Levels With wifi Access, Outside Patio in Private Backyard with Fire pit and Seating Area, Conveniently Located Close to Sacred Heart University Near the Trumbull Town Line & Shopping @ Trumbull Mall, . 2 Car Garage,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Frenchtown Road have any available units?
663 Frenchtown Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 663 Frenchtown Road have?
Some of 663 Frenchtown Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Frenchtown Road currently offering any rent specials?
663 Frenchtown Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Frenchtown Road pet-friendly?
No, 663 Frenchtown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 663 Frenchtown Road offer parking?
Yes, 663 Frenchtown Road does offer parking.
Does 663 Frenchtown Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 663 Frenchtown Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Frenchtown Road have a pool?
No, 663 Frenchtown Road does not have a pool.
Does 663 Frenchtown Road have accessible units?
No, 663 Frenchtown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Frenchtown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 Frenchtown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 663 Frenchtown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 Frenchtown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
