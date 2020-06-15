All apartments in Bridgeport
471 Westfield Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

471 Westfield Ave

471 Westfield Avenue · (203) 913-4551
Location

471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95. The home features 5 bedrooms, a custom butcher block kitchen that leads out to beautiful deck overlooking a spacious back yard. Stainless Steel brand new appliances will be installed prior to move-in. The home also has 2 full custom tile bathrooms, a massive finished basement and off street parking. All you need to do is move in! The property must be seen to truly appreciate. Please inquire about Virtual tours and pre-recorded video walk through's available at your request. In-person appointments available as well.

(RLNE5818046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Westfield Ave have any available units?
471 Westfield Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 Westfield Ave have?
Some of 471 Westfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Westfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
471 Westfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Westfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 Westfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 471 Westfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 471 Westfield Ave does offer parking.
Does 471 Westfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 Westfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Westfield Ave have a pool?
No, 471 Westfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 471 Westfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 471 Westfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Westfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Westfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Westfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Westfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
