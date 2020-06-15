471 Westfield Ave

Amenities
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95. The home features 5 bedrooms, a custom butcher block kitchen that leads out to beautiful deck overlooking a spacious back yard. Stainless Steel brand new appliances will be installed prior to move-in. The home also has 2 full custom tile bathrooms, a massive finished basement and off street parking. All you need to do is move in! The property must be seen to truly appreciate. Please inquire about Virtual tours and pre-recorded video walk through's available at your request. In-person appointments available as well.
(RLNE5818046)