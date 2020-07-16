All apartments in Bridgeport
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

144 Garden Drive

144 Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 Garden Drive, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 144-146 Garden Drive! This beautiful North End/Brooklawn two-family house is very well-maintained and the perfect place to call home. This second floor rental unit boasts tons of natural light, polished hardwood floors, and has been freshly painted and cleaned throughout. Walk into your extremely spacious living room that flows seamlessly into the generously sized dining room. The open concept living space continues into the kitchen which is equipped with a brand new electric range/oven, recently replaced dishwasher and refrigerator, ample cabinet space, and a pantry closet. The two large bedrooms have hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, and spacious closets. The full bathroom features recently updated floor and bath tile, a linen closet, and a full tub with shower. Walk out the backdoor onto your large balcony that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. You also get access to the pull down attic that can be used for storage, the laundry room in the basement, and there is plenty of on-street parking for you and your guests. Good credit, background check, income verification, and references required. Two months security AND first month's rent due upon signing of the lease. Tenant is responsible for cable, gas, and electric bills. Absolutely no pets or smoking. Agent/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Garden Drive have any available units?
144 Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgeport, CT.
What amenities does 144 Garden Drive have?
Some of 144 Garden Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 144 Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 144 Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 144 Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 144 Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 144 Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 144 Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
