144 Garden Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to 144-146 Garden Drive! This beautiful North End/Brooklawn two-family house is very well-maintained and the perfect place to call home. This second floor rental unit boasts tons of natural light, polished hardwood floors, and has been freshly painted and cleaned throughout. Walk into your extremely spacious living room that flows seamlessly into the generously sized dining room. The open concept living space continues into the kitchen which is equipped with a brand new electric range/oven, recently replaced dishwasher and refrigerator, ample cabinet space, and a pantry closet. The two large bedrooms have hardwood floors, plenty of natural light, and spacious closets. The full bathroom features recently updated floor and bath tile, a linen closet, and a full tub with shower. Walk out the backdoor onto your large balcony that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. You also get access to the pull down attic that can be used for storage, the laundry room in the basement, and there is plenty of on-street parking for you and your guests. Good credit, background check, income verification, and references required. Two months security AND first month's rent due upon signing of the lease. Tenant is responsible for cable, gas, and electric bills. Absolutely no pets or smoking. Agent/owner.