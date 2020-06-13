Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Branford Center, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9 Parker Memorial Drive
9 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1265 sqft
Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
674 Main Street
674 Main Street, Branford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available July 1st ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom second floor apartment within walking distance to the Green, and Train. Kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, plenty of counter space, breakfast bar and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1 Parker Memorial Drive
1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1129 sqft
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Branford Center

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus
Results within 5 miles of Branford Center
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$890
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.
Verified

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Branford Rd 520
229 Branford Road, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
Unit 520 Available 08/15/20 North Farms East Condo Townhouse - Property Id: 132708 Pristine, 2 bedroom unit is bright and ready to move in. Living room and Kitchen have sparkling laminate wood-look floors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
210 Burwell St Apt 2
210 Burwell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
123 Cosey Beach Avenue
123 Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
842 sqft
Beautiful Victoria Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and the town beach. Lovely remodeled one bedroom ranch end unit.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
50 Vista Drive
50 Vista Drive, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! One bedroom ranch unit on second floor of house . This unit is very clean and offers wood floors. Outdoor patio area which allows for grilling! 2 parking spaces provided, No pets or smoking, No laundry on site.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
231 Blueberry Lane
231 Blueberry Lane, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1499 sqft
Extraordinary opportunity!! Act fast on this Townhouse offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
483 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Branford Center
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Branford Center, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Branford Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

