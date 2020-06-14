/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
68 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Branford Center, CT
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
571 Main Street
571 Main St, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Location, location, location!! This adorable 1 bedroom second floor apartment with central air conditioning features an open layout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
37 Maple
37 Maple St, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
500 sqft
Nice one bedroom/one bathroom close to branford center. Newer appliances and finished through out, short walk to Branford point. Off street parking for one car. 2 month sec and first mon5 rent. 650 credit. No evictions.
Results within 5 miles of Branford Center
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$827
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$827
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
6 Lynwood Pl. - 9
6 Lynwood Place, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,420
578 sqft
Available 7/1 or 8/1 Lease runs 8/1/2020 to 7/31/2021 Current tenant is looking to sublease for the month of July * YALE GRADUATE-POST DOC STUDENT BUILDING* * CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE* * DOWNTOWN* - Great 1 bedroom apartment - Heat and hot water
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
8 Lynwood Pl. - 8
8 Lynwood Place, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,420
528 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 * YALE GRADUATE STUDENT BUILDING* * CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE* * DOWNTOWN* - Great 1 bedroom apartment - Heat and hot water included - Updated kitchen, granite tops - Plenty of closet space - Hardwood floors - Full Bathroom -
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cosey Beach Avenue
123 Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
842 sqft
Beautiful Victoria Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and the town beach. Lovely remodeled one bedroom ranch end unit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
50 Vista Drive
50 Vista Drive, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! One bedroom ranch unit on second floor of house . This unit is very clean and offers wood floors. Outdoor patio area which allows for grilling! 2 parking spaces provided, No pets or smoking, No laundry on site.
Results within 10 miles of Branford Center
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Prospect Hill
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
699 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Similar Pages
Branford Center 1 BedroomsBranford Center 2 BedroomsBranford Center 3 BedroomsBranford Center Accessible Apartments
Branford Center Apartments with BalconyBranford Center Apartments with GarageBranford Center Apartments with GymBranford Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTIslandia, NYGreenport, NY