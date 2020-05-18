All apartments in Branford Center
Last updated May 18 2020

1 Parker Memorial Drive

1 Parker Memorial Drive · (203) 453-5271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT 06405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor. Steps to large, sandy beach or use your own smaller beach directly in front of cottage. Brand new kitchen and half bath on first floor. Linens and towels included. Crib and bed rails also available if needed. Internet access included. Rates vary depending upon weeks and length of stay. Available for week, weeks, month or full season. Not a year round property. Posted rates are PER WEEK not per month. Unit is not heated. No smoking. Adorable, quaint getaway close to all amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Parker Memorial Drive have any available units?
1 Parker Memorial Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Parker Memorial Drive have?
Some of 1 Parker Memorial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Parker Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Parker Memorial Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Parker Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Parker Memorial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Branford Center.
Does 1 Parker Memorial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Parker Memorial Drive does offer parking.
Does 1 Parker Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Parker Memorial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Parker Memorial Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Parker Memorial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Parker Memorial Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Parker Memorial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Parker Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Parker Memorial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Parker Memorial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Parker Memorial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
