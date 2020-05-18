1 Parker Memorial Drive

Amenities

August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor. Steps to large, sandy beach or use your own smaller beach directly in front of cottage. Brand new kitchen and half bath on first floor. Linens and towels included. Crib and bed rails also available if needed. Internet access included. Rates vary depending upon weeks and length of stay. Available for week, weeks, month or full season. Not a year round property. Posted rates are PER WEEK not per month. Unit is not heated. No smoking. Adorable, quaint getaway close to all amenities.