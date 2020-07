Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed accessible bbq/grill car wash area courtyard game room golf room internet access internet cafe lobby playground

Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living. Simplify your life with a premier amenity collection including a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and on-site dog park. Our spacious interiors make the perfect escape from the ordinary, with modern kitchens and walk-in closets. With easy access to I-91 and I-95, enjoy the location you desire without sacrificing the space you deserve. Located minutes from CIGNA, MetLife and Hartford Hospital; we’re right where you need to be.