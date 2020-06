Amenities

This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant. When entering the first thing you see is the fantastic remodeled kitchen with Granite counter tops and new stainless appliances. The full bath has a washer and dryer for the tenants use. Also on the main level is a large Dining room, Living room and 2 Bedrooms. On the upper level there are 3 bedrooms and an additional room that could be used as an office. Entire apartment has been renovated with new flooring, windows and freshly painted.