/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Woodmoor, CO with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1155 Autumn Star Point
1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO. Great location, immaculate community, attached tandem garage, both bedrooms have their own bathroom.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1614 Piney Hill Point
1614 Piney Hill Pt, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3517 sqft
1614 Piney Hill Point Available 08/01/20 Monument Maintenance Free Main Level Living 4bdrm Home Backs to Open Space - This home is located just off County Line Rd at the top of Monument Hill. It offers breathtaking views from every angle.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Middle Creek
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
14311 White Peak Drive
14311 White Peak Drive, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1312 sqft
Come see this property that has tons of great features that could be your home! Amenities include : -Hardwood floors -Carpeted bedrooms -Large open kitchen/dining area -Stainless steel appliances -Washer/Dryer in unit for tenants use -Master
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13658 Paradise Villas Grove
13658 Paradise Villas Grove, Gleneagle, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3168 sqft
13658 Paradise Villas Grove Available 07/16/20 Ranch Style 4 Bedroom Patio Home in Gleneagle - This home has a bright and open floor plan with lots of space.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
14415 Club Villa Drive C
14415 Club Villa Drive, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
RECENTLY UPDATED GLENEAGLE TOWNHOME - BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1
2742 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
MUST SEE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home is available for rent in North Colorado Springs. Spacious 1800 sq ft unit with 18ft ceilings. Open concept living room and kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2978 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.
Results within 10 miles of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Briargate
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Briargate
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
45 Units Available
Interquest
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Anderosa
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
80 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Trailridge
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Wolf Ranch
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
28 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,194
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Anderosa
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,091
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen at Briargate in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Anderosa
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,080
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Interquest
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
691 Brambleberry Heights
691 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2250 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Villas at Northgate - Property Id: 315076 Be the first to live in this beautiful three level townhome with a 2 car garage, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and award winning nearby schools.
Similar Pages
Woodmoor 2 BedroomsWoodmoor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodmoor 3 BedroomsWoodmoor Apartments with Balcony
Woodmoor Apartments with GarageWoodmoor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodmoor Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CO