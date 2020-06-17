All apartments in Windsor
7415 Pimlico Drive

7415 Pimlico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Pimlico Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful open, vaulted home with a loft overlooking the main floor sitting room, Granite throughout. Main master with 5pc bath, large dining room, 5 bed with walk ins, 4 baths. Lots of large windows. Very bright, open feel. 3 car garage. Central location for commute to tri-city locations, shopping, schools. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Pimlico Drive have any available units?
7415 Pimlico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windsor, CO.
What amenities does 7415 Pimlico Drive have?
Some of 7415 Pimlico Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Pimlico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Pimlico Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Pimlico Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7415 Pimlico Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7415 Pimlico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Pimlico Drive does offer parking.
Does 7415 Pimlico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Pimlico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Pimlico Drive have a pool?
No, 7415 Pimlico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Pimlico Drive have accessible units?
No, 7415 Pimlico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Pimlico Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Pimlico Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Pimlico Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 Pimlico Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
