Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

1561 New Season Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4-Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Windsor! - Available 8/1



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



Beautiful, 2019 house in the fast-growing town of Windsor. This beautiful home is located on a large corner lot with ample yard space. Experience the vacation style neighborhood of Raindance, you'll have a living experience second to none. A large water park featuring pools, a lazy river, and an outdoor entertainment space. It's hard to beat these amazing amenities. Additionally you'll have access to a local restaurant located within the Raindance neighborhood and a trout pond for your leisure and entertainment. Raindance is surrounded with miles of walking trails and has quick access to I-25, come check out this phenomenal home.



In this home you will enjoy a large Master Suite with en-suite bathroom featuring his-n-hers sinks, as well as a large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans and central heating and air virtually ensure your comfort all year round! There is also an attached 2-car garage and unfinished basement as well as a laundry room with W/D hookups. Great running trails and amenities in the neighborhood, and the owner will pay for the pool membership until 2022!



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and pay an additional $32/month for non-potable water, and are responsible for all lawn care/snow removal. Up to two pets considered $300 deposit and $35/month pet rent per pet. All dogs must be over 1 year old, and proof of spay/neuter is required. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



(RLNE5858065)