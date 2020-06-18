All apartments in Windsor
1561 New Season Drive
1561 New Season Drive

1561 New Season Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1561 New Season Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1561 New Season Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1561 New Season Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4-Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Windsor! - Available 8/1

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

Beautiful, 2019 house in the fast-growing town of Windsor. This beautiful home is located on a large corner lot with ample yard space. Experience the vacation style neighborhood of Raindance, you'll have a living experience second to none. A large water park featuring pools, a lazy river, and an outdoor entertainment space. It's hard to beat these amazing amenities. Additionally you'll have access to a local restaurant located within the Raindance neighborhood and a trout pond for your leisure and entertainment. Raindance is surrounded with miles of walking trails and has quick access to I-25, come check out this phenomenal home.

In this home you will enjoy a large Master Suite with en-suite bathroom featuring his-n-hers sinks, as well as a large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans and central heating and air virtually ensure your comfort all year round! There is also an attached 2-car garage and unfinished basement as well as a laundry room with W/D hookups. Great running trails and amenities in the neighborhood, and the owner will pay for the pool membership until 2022!

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and pay an additional $32/month for non-potable water, and are responsible for all lawn care/snow removal. Up to two pets considered $300 deposit and $35/month pet rent per pet. All dogs must be over 1 year old, and proof of spay/neuter is required. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

(RLNE5858065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

