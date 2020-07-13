27 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
Fruitdale
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County
11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 * $1000 + deposit * 11671 W 44th Ave #3 * 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF * Pets OK with extra rent and deposit. * $40 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
9 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Mar Lee
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Mar Lee
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lakecrest
8433 Zinnia Court
8433 Zinnia Court, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$715
500 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Room for rent, great neighborhood - Property Id: 153407 Professionals, grad students (FRCC, RRCC Arvada campus, UCD, METRO, CU Boulder), interns, empty nesters, one bedroom, shared bath and kitchen, shared workout center in

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Eiber
1305 Estes South
1305 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level unit. 1 bedroom / 1 bath on ground floor. REMODELED kitchen with energy star appliances. New vinyl plank flooring, carpet, and interior paint [2019]. UPDATED bathroom. Coin operated laundry facility.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eiber
10747 W 6th Pl Apt 101
10747 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Available First week of August This cozy home in the heart of Lakewood has everything you need to live comfortably while enjoying the affordability and convenience of location just off 6th Ave between Kipling and Union.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union Square
226 Wright St Apt 104
226 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Eiber
1021 Carr St
1021 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
821 sqft
1BD/1.5 BRT Gorgeous Condo. Perfect for a first time Home Buyer or an Investor. Newer sleek Kitchen with contemporary tile floors. ONE large bedrooms and an updated bathroom with private toilet and shower area.
Results within 10 miles of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$956
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:05am
4 Units Available
City Park West
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO
Studio
$949
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
372 sqft
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:19am
5 Units Available
Ruby Hill
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
28 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Winchester & Browning
3030 S Bannock St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Winchester & Browning in Englewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
University Park
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Virginia Village
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$961
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
1070 33rd St
1070 33rd Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
380 sqft
Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Washington Virginia Vale
5300 E Cherry Creek South Dr Apt 316
5300 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
697 sqft
Availalble 09/15/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS! This cozy 1BR/1BA home in excellent condition near Cherry Creek and Colorado Blvd features an open kitchen and living room floor plan with ample storage space and a walk-out patio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Speer
655 N Pearl St Apt 206
655 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing urban living in the desirable Capitol Hill/Governor's Park neighborhood. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo features an open living space with wood floors, open kitchen and eat-in dining space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Valley
3550 S Harlan St #294
3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July! Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University Park
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2019/2020 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.

July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wheat Ridge rents increased slightly over the past month

Wheat Ridge rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheat Ridge stand at $1,014 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wheat Ridge's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Wheat Ridge over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Wheat Ridge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wheat Ridge, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheat Ridge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Wheat Ridge's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wheat Ridge's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheat Ridge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Wheat Ridge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

