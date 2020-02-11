All apartments in West Pleasant View
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

16572 Golden Hills Rd

16572 Golden Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16572 Golden Hills Road, West Pleasant View, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
Premier 4BD, 2.5BA Golden Home with Breathtaking Views and Walking Trails Close By - This stellar, single family home located in Golden offers all of the conveniences you could ask for. Boasting three floors, with high end finishes throughout. Walk in to the main level to a grand open concept, living room, kitchen and dining room. Offering a study/ den, a wonderful powder room, and a balcony with unbeatable views.

The upper floor features two spacious guest rooms with large closets, incredible natural light, and mountain views. The master bedroom also offers spectacular views, an en-suite bathroom, and custom built closets. Walk out and find your laundry room along with a common area bathroom.

This home also comes equipped with a finished, walk-out basement. Here you will find the final bedroom, storage spaces, a secondarily living room with comfortable lighting. Walk out the french doors to your private patio with unparalleled views of the Rocky Mountains. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat monthly $200 utility fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5306605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16572 Golden Hills Rd have any available units?
16572 Golden Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pleasant View, CO.
What amenities does 16572 Golden Hills Rd have?
Some of 16572 Golden Hills Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16572 Golden Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16572 Golden Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16572 Golden Hills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16572 Golden Hills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16572 Golden Hills Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16572 Golden Hills Rd offers parking.
Does 16572 Golden Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16572 Golden Hills Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16572 Golden Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 16572 Golden Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16572 Golden Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 16572 Golden Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16572 Golden Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16572 Golden Hills Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 16572 Golden Hills Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16572 Golden Hills Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

