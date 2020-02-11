16572 Golden Hills Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest parking online portal

Premier 4BD, 2.5BA Golden Home with Breathtaking Views and Walking Trails Close By - This stellar, single family home located in Golden offers all of the conveniences you could ask for. Boasting three floors, with high end finishes throughout. Walk in to the main level to a grand open concept, living room, kitchen and dining room. Offering a study/ den, a wonderful powder room, and a balcony with unbeatable views.



The upper floor features two spacious guest rooms with large closets, incredible natural light, and mountain views. The master bedroom also offers spectacular views, an en-suite bathroom, and custom built closets. Walk out and find your laundry room along with a common area bathroom.



This home also comes equipped with a finished, walk-out basement. Here you will find the final bedroom, storage spaces, a secondarily living room with comfortable lighting. Walk out the french doors to your private patio with unparalleled views of the Rocky Mountains. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a flat monthly $200 utility fee that covers electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



