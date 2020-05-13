16259 W. 10th Ave #C5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*MOVE IN SPECIAL* Penthouse 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo in Golden! Available NOW!! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 1(720) 735-2867!



Available NOW! is this beautiful condo located in Golden, near Golden Rd and 10th ave!



This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo comes with a living room, storage, 1 assigned parking space, fridge, ice maker, d/w, electric range, built in microwave, and baseboard heat!



Rent is $1,195 per month and there is a minimum of $1,195 required for the security deposit. Electricity and gas are in the tenants name. Water, sewer, and trash is billed by the landlord at $50/MO. HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!



Pets are negotiable at this property - there is a $250 non-refundable pet fee (up to 2 pets) and $50 pet rent/month.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 16259-w-10th-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



