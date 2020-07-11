/
apartments with washer dryer
92 Apartments for rent in Wellington, CO with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
6835 Mount Nimbus St
6835 Mount Nimbus Street, Wellington, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, Fully Finished Bsmt, & Lg Back Yard - Property Id: 316546 This house is perfect for families! Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home with a fully finished basement.
1 Unit Available
4204 Paddock Drive
4204 Paddock Dr, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1740 sqft
Available 09/15/20 Newer 3 Bdrm Home - 4204 Paddock Dr, Wellington CO - Property Id: 138408 Newer two-story, three bedroom home located in a nice, family-friendly neighborhood.
5 Units Available
Rogers Park
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ReNew Foothills Apartment Homes offers spacious two-bedroom floorplan options in the energetic yet pleasing aura of the Fort Collins area.
13 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
6 Units Available
University North
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
937 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy-efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
5 Units Available
Downtown Fort Collins
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
807 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1466 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
15 Units Available
Scotch Pines
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,075
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
6 Units Available
Downtown Fort Collins
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,233
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
930 sqft
Youll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.
25 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
1 Unit Available
109 Meadow Lane
109 Meadow Lane, Larimer County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available August 1st. One Dog Negotiable This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. It has a remodeled kitchen, washer & dryer, fenced back yard with a patio, five minutes from Old Town.
1 Unit Available
Prospect-Shields
1225 West Prospect Road
1225 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
786 sqft
This beautiful main floor, two bed, two bath condominium is centrally located in Fort Collins! This condo boasts nearly 1000 square feet, great kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, an outdoor patio, central A/C and heat, and assigned parking.
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available June 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood.
1 Unit Available
303 West Prospect Road
303 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
680 sqft
Prospect Station Apartment features studio, one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Collins, CO. Located just across from the Colorado State University campus and College Avenue, where it is all possible.
1 Unit Available
Old Town
334 E Mulberry St 1
334 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,050
600 sqft
Studio: Old Town - Property Id: 301338 Great location where you can walk to Old Town, walk to Campus, and always have a guaranteed place to park your car in our private lot. Shared, free washer and dryer in building.
1 Unit Available
381 Stout
381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821 Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.
1 Unit Available
Stonehenge
1133 Indian Summer Ct
1133 Indian Summer Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1824 sqft
Townhome on quiet cul-de-sac close to everything - Property Id: 58354 This townhome is nestled into this wonderful, quiet neighborhood. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a fantastic kitchen/living/dining space on the 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
Old Town West
116 N Grant Ave
116 North Grant Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming Old Town Bugalow - Property Id: 309924 Charming, well kept, 3-4 bedroom bungalow in great Old Town Fort Collins location. Walking/ biking distance to CSU campus and Old Town shops and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
3024 Marina Ln 3
3024 Marina Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928 Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores.
1 Unit Available
1390 Adriel Drive
1390 Adriel Drive, Larimer County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Garden level basement apartment with private entrance. HUGE 1 bed/1 bath unit with ALL utilities included. Unit sits on private Golf Course (Adriel Hills). One time $25 fee for unlimited golf on challenging 6 hole course.
1 Unit Available
Old Prospect
605 E Prospect Road
605 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/2 Bath House Close to CSU and Downtown - Property Id: 305034 This four bedroom/2 bath house is located minutes from Colorado State University and Old Town Fort Collins! Large home with huge lot and 2 car detached
1 Unit Available
Old Town
400 Lilac Ln
400 Lilac Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
928 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Close to Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 298725 Charming gem of a home in the heart of Old Town on Lilac Lane. Super close to CSU and all that is Downtown Fort Collins.