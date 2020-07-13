Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO with parking

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Pinery
6507 Pinewood Drive
6507 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
6507 Pinewood Drive Available 09/07/20 3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top
Results within 1 mile of The Pinery

1 of 38

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Metzler Ranch
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,416
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,582
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
23 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
21 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
34 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Reata North
21767 East Tallkid Avenue
21767 East Tallkid Avenue, Parker, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3355 sqft
** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE!! ** This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2800 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
18669 Stroh Road
18669 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1060 sqft
Available to move in 7/20/2020 Tall ceilings and natural light are the first things you notice when you enter this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1200 square foot condo.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
516 Gardner St
516 Gardner Street, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2532 sqft
4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2532 Sqft - 516 Gardner St - Available 7/8/2020. 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Castlewood Ranch with 2,532 finished square feet plus unfinished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood Ranch
6062 Raleigh Cir
6062 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1571 sqft
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas
16061 E Tall Timber Lane
16061 East Tall Timber Lane, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2915 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
16061 E Tall Timber Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Douglas County School District - Check out this large home in Parker on a cul-de-sac with four bedrooms, plus a main floor study or optional fifth bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, three

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2863 sqft
BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Young-American
2273 Beacham Dr
2273 Beacham Drive, Castle Rock, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2214 sqft
Beautiful Corner Home in Castle Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Gorgeous home in Castle Rock! Master bedroom comes with attached bathroom, walk in closet and deck overlooking backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scott Ranch
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Castle Rock
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center of Old Town Castle Rock.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5136 Le Duc Drive
5136 Le Duc Drive, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4053 sqft
Luxury Living in Castle Pines Village - SHOWINGS START TUESDAY JUNE 30TH.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
12853 Capitol Creek St.
12853 Capitop Creek Street, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in Parker's Stroh Ranch community located on a quiet street with a Cul-De-Sac. Recently updated with flooring, carpets, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms that give it a new build feel in an established community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in The Pinery, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some The Pinery apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

