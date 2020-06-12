/
3 bedroom apartments
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO
1 Unit Available
6722 Fonder Drive
6722 Fonder Drive, The Pinery, CO
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 29277 A beautiful Parker property located in the Pinery Glen. It is a recently renovated two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
5034 Bur Oak Lane
5034 Bur Oak Lane, The Pinery, CO
Fantastic South Pinery 5-Car Garage! Near EquestrianCenter, Available June 7, 2020 - WELCOME HOME! This great home offers 4BD/3.5BTH in almost 3000 finished square feet of living space plus a huge, unfinished basement.
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
6500 Pinewood Dr #28
6500 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1992 sqft
Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
7201 N Hyperion Way
7201 North Hyperion Way, The Pinery, CO
7201 N Hyperion Way Available 07/01/20 Parker Home in The Pinery!! - Wonderful Home becoming available for move in week of July 1st Home consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms...
Results within 1 mile of The Pinery
1 Unit Available
19679 E Elk Creek Dr
19679 East Elk Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
2088 sqft
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!!! Available on 06/15/2020! 12 Month Lease Term! Newer carpet in the living room and vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel.
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Castle Pines
23 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
34 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Metzler Ranch
4 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
17 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
1 Unit Available
12839 Ventana Street
12839 Ventana Street, Parker, CO
12839 Ventana Street Available 07/08/20 BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath home in Anthology! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11209 Gilcrest St
11209 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO
4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq.
Young-American
1 Unit Available
2273 Beacham Dr
2273 Beacham Drive, Castle Rock, CO
Beautiful Corner Home in Castle Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Gorgeous home in Castle Rock! Master bedroom comes with attached bathroom, walk in closet and deck overlooking backyard.
1 Unit Available
12208 Stone TImber Court
12208 Stone Timber Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1522 sqft
This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features - This newer home is on a sunny end location and boasts luxury features like 10 foot high ceilings and 8-foot doors, slab granite counters, and oil rubbed bronze/nickel fixtures
Scott Ranch
1 Unit Available
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6005 Castlegate Drive West B-21
6005 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1208 sqft
Beautiful Castle Rock Condo - New Carpet - New Paint - Steps to Shops - 2 Bedrooms Plus Awesome 3rd Bedroom/Ofc/Loft 2 Full Baths 1 Car Garage Large Patio With Screen Vaulted Ceilings Fireplace Walk-In Closets Literally Just Steps to Outlets, King
1 Unit Available
21625 Crestone Needles Dr.
21625 Crestone Needles Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2030 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Willow Ridge home - Beautiful two story home near downtown Parker. Three bedrooms upstairs, two and a half baths, extra deep 2 car garage, washer/dryer and large unfinished basement, a/c and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.
Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle
1642 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1583 sqft
1642 Cherokee Mountain Circle Available 07/10/20 Amazing Castle Rock Views found in this 3 Bedroom Townhome - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome only an easy drive to I-25.
