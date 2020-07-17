All apartments in Summit County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C

303 Overlook Drive · (970) 389-7418
Location

303 Overlook Drive, Summit County, CO 80424

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C · Avail. Sep 8

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
3C Tyrollean Terrace Bld D 303 Overlook Dr. Bld D Unit 3C Available 09/08/20 Amazing Views and Pet Negotiable! On bus route! - This top floor condo is offered unfurnished and is available 9/8/20 for a year lease, no options for a shorter lease. Spacious, sunny, open floor plan, tall ceilings, washer/dryer and fireplace are a few of the great features. Unit has amazing views of the Breckenridge Ski Resort and 10 Mile Mountain Range.

The rent is $1925.00 includes water, sewer, trash, plowing, internet, basic cable and HEAT. Not included is basic electricity. There is parking for only one car.

Pets are negotiable. Only one dog allowed.

Renters insurance required.

All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. Application filled out online at www.fortunatoproperties.com/find a home/click "apply now" for property you would like to apply for.

First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed, and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.

For more information please know the property address of the property you are calling about and call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418.

Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.

Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.

Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl

*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. Please refer to Craigslist posting for correct location. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.

(RLNE3995977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

