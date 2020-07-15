All apartments in Summit County
17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17
17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17

4192 Colorado Highway 9 · No Longer Available
Location

4192 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County, CO 80424

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 10 minutes from Downtown Breck! - First floor, unfurnished condo is available 9/8/20 for a year lease. Unit has a washer and dryer, full kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located only 10 minutes to Breckenridge Ski Resort on the Blue River Bus Route, steps from the Myla Rose Saloon and is close to some great hiking trails.

The rent is $1350.00 and includes water, sewer, trash and plowing. Tenant is responsible for electricity, phone, cable and internet. There is parking for one car.

No pets allowed per HOA rules and regulations.

All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.

First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.

For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.

Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.

Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.

Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl

*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2383591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 have any available units?
17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit County, CO.
Is 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 pet-friendly?
No, 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit County.
Does 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 offers parking.
Does 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 have a pool?
No, 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 does not have a pool.
Does 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 have accessible units?
No, 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 does not have units with air conditioning.
