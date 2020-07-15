Amenities

17 Quandary Condos 4192 Highway 9 Unit 17 Available 09/08/20 Unfurnished, 10 minutes from Downtown Breck! - First floor, unfurnished condo is available 9/8/20 for a year lease. Unit has a washer and dryer, full kitchen, 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located only 10 minutes to Breckenridge Ski Resort on the Blue River Bus Route, steps from the Myla Rose Saloon and is close to some great hiking trails.



The rent is $1350.00 and includes water, sewer, trash and plowing. Tenant is responsible for electricity, phone, cable and internet. There is parking for one car.



No pets allowed per HOA rules and regulations.



All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.



First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.



For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.



We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm.



Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.



Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl







