9552 Pearl Circle #102

You must see this wonderful 2005 1st floor corner unit condo! - You must see this wonderful 2005 1st floor corner unit condo! This quiet interior unit enjoys a stellar location that is only minutes to E470, Park Meadows Mall, Tech Center, & Light Rail. Whats more, you can walk to award-winning Mammoth Heights Elementary and Chaparral High School. Not only does the complex have its own pool, but you get to also use the 2 Stonegate pools, parks, and tennis courts as well. Maintenance-free living so you have time to enjoy all of those amenities! The kitchen boasts Maple cabinets, Whirlpool appliances, and built-in pantry. There is a cozy breakfast nook, and the family room has a gas fireplace and opens to the covered patio. Track lighting provides a contemporary feel, and you have 9 ceilings throughout with large windows in each room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bath with a large soaking tub. Amenities include air conditioning, storage off the patio, and a huge detached 2 car tandem garage w/remote. Dogs are OK*No cats*Available immediately* Association Fees, Exterior Maintenance, Trash Collection, Water Included* Text for showings-must include street name*Minimum one year lease.



