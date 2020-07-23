Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

44 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO

Furnished apartments in Sheridan can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furni... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3773 s Grove St
3773 South Grove Street, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$880
900 sqft
Basement Apt for rent - Property Id: 71392 Private entrance Fire place in LR Big bed room.' 900 square ft. New carpets. $880.00 a month $400.00 security deposit $100.00. cleaning deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,583
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
32 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,231
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Bear Creek
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Churchill Dr
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Gorgeous Rental In Cherry Hills - Property Id: 296150 This gorgeous unit is part of a beautiful mansion in the prestigious Cherry Hills Village neighborhood. It comes fully furnished with a covered two car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Valley
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Virginia Village
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Speer
86 Lincoln St.
86 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1200 square feet 1st floor 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Apartment, 1,200 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Baker
317 Delaware Street
317 Delaware Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
600 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Please inquire about Fully furnished options as seen in Pictures.
Results within 10 miles of Sheridan
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
$
17 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,364
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,500
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
24 Units Available
Glendale
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,549
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,219
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,360
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,818
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
17 Units Available
Five Points
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,391
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1162 sqft
A quiet place to call home, this comfortable community offers access to all the Denver amenities you crave. Apartments offer full-size front-loading washers and dryers, breakfast nooks and formal dining areas.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
14 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,162
803 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1223 sqft
Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
735 sqft
Modern homes come fully furnished. Units include air-conditioning and stainless steel appliances. A courtyard, coffee bar and gym are just some of the many great onsite amenities. Right near Coors Field and Market Street.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,267
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
42 Units Available
Downtown Denver
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,219
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
9 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,762
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1424 sqft
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,908
846 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Pavilions, 16th Street Mall, and other great shopping in Downtown Denver. Property offers residents a heated pool, rooftop terrace, huge fitness center, and many other amenities. Large units feature high ceilings and unique interior finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
21 Units Available
Cherry Creek
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,329
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1211 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
27 Units Available
Cherry Creek
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
City Guide for Sheridan, CO

Although the TV show Legends takes place in Sheridan, Colorado, its creators didn't even know of the town's existence when they thought of the name. The science fiction Western aired from April through August in 1995, giving Sheridan a brief claim to fame.

Sheridan lies in Arapahoe County in the northeastern portion of the state. The small city tucks into 2.3 square miles on the southwestern edge of the Denver metropolitan area, with a population of roughly 5,700 residents. The town had humble beginnings in the late 1800s as a six-block town along the Santa Fe Trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Sheridan, CO

Furnished apartments in Sheridan can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Sheridan as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

