All apartments in Shaw Heights
Find more places like 8867 Meade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shaw Heights, CO
/
8867 Meade Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 12:07 AM

8867 Meade Street

8867 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shaw Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8867 Meade Street, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1007235.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hyland Creek will welcome you with 1,485 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with stainless steels appliances which include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a large pantry great for ectra storage. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather and great mountain views while relaxing on the patio in the fenced back yard. Great location! Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment close by. Short drive to the Butterfly Pavilion, The Greg Mastiona Golf Course, Adventure Golf and Raceway, Water World. Travel is easy with quick access to I-36, I-25 and I-76.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1007235.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8867 Meade Street have any available units?
8867 Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8867 Meade Street have?
Some of 8867 Meade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8867 Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
8867 Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8867 Meade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8867 Meade Street is pet friendly.
Does 8867 Meade Street offer parking?
Yes, 8867 Meade Street offers parking.
Does 8867 Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8867 Meade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8867 Meade Street have a pool?
No, 8867 Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 8867 Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 8867 Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8867 Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8867 Meade Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8867 Meade Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8867 Meade Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Shaw Heights 3 BedroomsShaw Heights Apartments with Parking
Shaw Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Stonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College