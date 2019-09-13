8867 Meade Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hyland Creek will welcome you with 1,485 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with stainless steels appliances which include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a large pantry great for ectra storage. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for the property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather and great mountain views while relaxing on the patio in the fenced back yard. Great location! Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment close by. Short drive to the Butterfly Pavilion, The Greg Mastiona Golf Course, Adventure Golf and Raceway, Water World. Travel is easy with quick access to I-36, I-25 and I-76.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



