4281 Shaw Blvd

3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Spacious Home - Ready For Move-In - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, and a bonus room with built-ins, plus a huge garage. Washer and dryer are included, a spacious kitchen, finished basement, and a fully fenced-in backyard make this home a perfect fit.
Located in Westminster and right off Hwy 36 gives you easy access to Boulder and Denver. Great location!
See our virtual tour here:
https://tours.virtuance.com/1477453?a=1
