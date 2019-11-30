All apartments in Shaw Heights
Find more places like 4281 Shaw Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shaw Heights, CO
/
4281 Shaw Blvd
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

4281 Shaw Blvd

4281 Shaw Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shaw Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4281 Shaw Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Spacious Home - Ready For Move-In - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, and a bonus room with built-ins, plus a huge garage. Washer and dryer are included, a spacious kitchen, finished basement, and a fully fenced-in backyard make this home a perfect fit.

Located in Westminster and right off Hwy 36 gives you easy access to Boulder and Denver. Great location!

See our virtual tour here:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1477453?a=1

Inquire here to schedule a personal tour.

(RLNE5307469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4281 Shaw Blvd have any available units?
4281 Shaw Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 4281 Shaw Blvd have?
Some of 4281 Shaw Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4281 Shaw Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4281 Shaw Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4281 Shaw Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4281 Shaw Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4281 Shaw Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4281 Shaw Blvd offers parking.
Does 4281 Shaw Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4281 Shaw Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4281 Shaw Blvd have a pool?
No, 4281 Shaw Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4281 Shaw Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4281 Shaw Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4281 Shaw Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4281 Shaw Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4281 Shaw Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4281 Shaw Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Shaw Heights 3 BedroomsShaw Heights Apartments with Parking
Shaw Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Stonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College