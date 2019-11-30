4281 Shaw Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Spacious Home - Ready For Move-In - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, and a bonus room with built-ins, plus a huge garage. Washer and dryer are included, a spacious kitchen, finished basement, and a fully fenced-in backyard make this home a perfect fit.



Located in Westminster and right off Hwy 36 gives you easy access to Boulder and Denver. Great location!



See our virtual tour here:



https://tours.virtuance.com/1477453?a=1



Inquire here to schedule a personal tour.



