Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7355 Waterwheel St

7355 Waterwheel Street · (719) 593-9990 ext. 12
Location

7355 Waterwheel Street, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7355 Waterwheel St · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7355 Waterwheel - 2 or 3 year Lease, Built in 1987, Group 2: Newer interior paint, plank flooring on main level, and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main level has formal living and dining room, kitchen with eating space, oak cabinets. Upper level has 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. Lower level has family room with laundry and 1/2 bath, entrance to 2 single car garages. Fenced back yard,sprinkler system, RV parking, Central Air.

Owner prefers no pets. NO CATS. NON SMOKERS ONLY (this means that you do not smoke) and NO MARIJUANA.

Application guidelines: 1. Income needs to be three (3) times the amount of rent, 2. Credit score 650 and above, will consider 600 with double deposit 3. Verification of income by LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of pay stubs Landlord reference for the last 3 year in writing. Please visit our website at www.selectpropertyrentals.com or call 719-593-9990.

Liv rm 25x12**Din 11x10**Kit 17x12**Fam 24x14
Master 15x13**Bdrm 12x10**Bdrm 13x13
School Cistrict #3**E-Sunrise/M-Janitell/H-Mesa Ridge

Directions: Mesa Ridge Parkway to Sneffels north to Grand Valley right (east) to Waterwheel turn right on Waterwheel

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4357988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7355 Waterwheel St have any available units?
7355 Waterwheel St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7355 Waterwheel St currently offering any rent specials?
7355 Waterwheel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7355 Waterwheel St pet-friendly?
No, 7355 Waterwheel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Security-Widefield.
Does 7355 Waterwheel St offer parking?
Yes, 7355 Waterwheel St does offer parking.
Does 7355 Waterwheel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7355 Waterwheel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7355 Waterwheel St have a pool?
No, 7355 Waterwheel St does not have a pool.
Does 7355 Waterwheel St have accessible units?
No, 7355 Waterwheel St does not have accessible units.
Does 7355 Waterwheel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7355 Waterwheel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7355 Waterwheel St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7355 Waterwheel St has units with air conditioning.
