7355 Waterwheel St

garage air conditioning carpet

7355 Waterwheel - 2 or 3 year Lease, Built in 1987, Group 2: Newer interior paint, plank flooring on main level, and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main level has formal living and dining room, kitchen with eating space, oak cabinets. Upper level has 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. Lower level has family room with laundry and 1/2 bath, entrance to 2 single car garages. Fenced back yard,sprinkler system, RV parking, Central Air.



Owner prefers no pets. NO CATS. NON SMOKERS ONLY (this means that you do not smoke) and NO MARIJUANA.



Application guidelines: 1. Income needs to be three (3) times the amount of rent, 2. Credit score 650 and above, will consider 600 with double deposit 3. Verification of income by LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of pay stubs Landlord reference for the last 3 year in writing. Please visit our website at www.selectpropertyrentals.com or call 719-593-9990.



Liv rm 25x12**Din 11x10**Kit 17x12**Fam 24x14

Master 15x13**Bdrm 12x10**Bdrm 13x13

School Cistrict #3**E-Sunrise/M-Janitell/H-Mesa Ridge



Directions: Mesa Ridge Parkway to Sneffels north to Grand Valley right (east) to Waterwheel turn right on Waterwheel



No Pets Allowed



