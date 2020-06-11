All apartments in Security-Widefield
Security-Widefield, CO
6958 Ketchum Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

6958 Ketchum Drive

6958 Ketchum Drive · (719) 249-8057
Location

6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,950

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2862 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, with 3 car garage! Newly renovated basement with walk-out to the fully fenced in backyard; kitchen has granite counters and updated stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space! Family room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen and walks out to the rear deck that stretches the entire length of the house - great for entertaining! Main level laundry room w/hook-ups; Central A/C and new carpets throughout home. Close to Schreiver AFB, Ft Carson and shopping area. Easy access to Powers.

More photos to come!

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 Ketchum Drive have any available units?
6958 Ketchum Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6958 Ketchum Drive have?
Some of 6958 Ketchum Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6958 Ketchum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6958 Ketchum Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 Ketchum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6958 Ketchum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6958 Ketchum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6958 Ketchum Drive does offer parking.
Does 6958 Ketchum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 Ketchum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 Ketchum Drive have a pool?
No, 6958 Ketchum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6958 Ketchum Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6958 Ketchum Drive has accessible units.
Does 6958 Ketchum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6958 Ketchum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6958 Ketchum Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6958 Ketchum Drive has units with air conditioning.
