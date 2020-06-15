All apartments in Security-Widefield
3472 Tail Wind Drive
3472 Tail Wind Drive

3472 Tail Wind Drive · (719) 593-9990 ext. 12
Location

3472 Tail Wind Drive, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Clearview Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3472 Tail Wind Drive · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3190 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3472 Tail Wind Drive - 15 months Built 2008 Group 2
Rancher with finished full basement. Three car garage, central air to be installed, lawn sprinkler system, rear patio. Not fenced. Main level has wood or stone flooring throughout. gas FP, ceiling fans, laundry room, 8' interior door. Basement has stone flooring throughout, large wet bar with counter, gas FP. Three bedrooms on the main level, two in the lower level.

Dogs with owner approval NO CATS

Application guidelines: 1. Gross income needs to be three (3) times the amount of rent verified by a LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of payroll receipts. 2. Credit score of 650 or above; will consider 650 and less with a double deposit. 3. Verification of 3 years of rental history.

Room Measurements: LR 11X14, FR 12X14, kitchen DR 10X12 Full finished bsmt 14x30
MB 14X15, B2 9X12, B3 9X12, B4 12X14, B5 12X14
D-2 Elem. French , M. Sproul, HS Widefield
Directions: Hancock Expressway south to Yucatan, turn east to Allgood, turn left (north) to Barnstormers, right (east) to TailWind, turn north to house (3 blocks)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5682988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3472 Tail Wind Drive have any available units?
3472 Tail Wind Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3472 Tail Wind Drive have?
Some of 3472 Tail Wind Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3472 Tail Wind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3472 Tail Wind Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3472 Tail Wind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3472 Tail Wind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3472 Tail Wind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3472 Tail Wind Drive does offer parking.
Does 3472 Tail Wind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3472 Tail Wind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3472 Tail Wind Drive have a pool?
No, 3472 Tail Wind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3472 Tail Wind Drive have accessible units?
No, 3472 Tail Wind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3472 Tail Wind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3472 Tail Wind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3472 Tail Wind Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3472 Tail Wind Drive has units with air conditioning.
