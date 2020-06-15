Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3472 Tail Wind Drive - 15 months Built 2008 Group 2

Rancher with finished full basement. Three car garage, central air to be installed, lawn sprinkler system, rear patio. Not fenced. Main level has wood or stone flooring throughout. gas FP, ceiling fans, laundry room, 8' interior door. Basement has stone flooring throughout, large wet bar with counter, gas FP. Three bedrooms on the main level, two in the lower level.



Dogs with owner approval NO CATS



Application guidelines: 1. Gross income needs to be three (3) times the amount of rent verified by a LES, Employment Letter or 3 months of payroll receipts. 2. Credit score of 650 or above; will consider 650 and less with a double deposit. 3. Verification of 3 years of rental history.



Room Measurements: LR 11X14, FR 12X14, kitchen DR 10X12 Full finished bsmt 14x30

MB 14X15, B2 9X12, B3 9X12, B4 12X14, B5 12X14

D-2 Elem. French , M. Sproul, HS Widefield

Directions: Hancock Expressway south to Yucatan, turn east to Allgood, turn left (north) to Barnstormers, right (east) to TailWind, turn north to house (3 blocks)



