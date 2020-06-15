All apartments in Security-Widefield
112 Judson St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

112 Judson St.

112 Judson Street · (719) 380-7300
Location

112 Judson Street, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Judson St. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

112 Judson St. Available 07/01/20 Spacious rancher in quiet neighborhood. - Welcome to a spacious ranch style home, with a finished basement on a large lot. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. Both the upstairs living room and downstairs rec-room have wood burning fireplaces. With two bedrooms and one bathroom up, two bedrooms and one bathroom down there is plenty of room. Family room and study/office, finished basement, 2 fireplaces, newer berber carpet, fenced rear yard. Includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher. No pets. No smoking. About 1820 square feet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Judson St. have any available units?
112 Judson St. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Judson St. have?
Some of 112 Judson St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Judson St. currently offering any rent specials?
112 Judson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Judson St. pet-friendly?
No, 112 Judson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Security-Widefield.
Does 112 Judson St. offer parking?
Yes, 112 Judson St. does offer parking.
Does 112 Judson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Judson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Judson St. have a pool?
No, 112 Judson St. does not have a pool.
Does 112 Judson St. have accessible units?
No, 112 Judson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Judson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Judson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Judson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Judson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
