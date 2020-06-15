Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

112 Judson St. Available 07/01/20 Spacious rancher in quiet neighborhood. - Welcome to a spacious ranch style home, with a finished basement on a large lot. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. Both the upstairs living room and downstairs rec-room have wood burning fireplaces. With two bedrooms and one bathroom up, two bedrooms and one bathroom down there is plenty of room. Family room and study/office, finished basement, 2 fireplaces, newer berber carpet, fenced rear yard. Includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher. No pets. No smoking. About 1820 square feet.



