46 Ridge Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located on the ridge of Red Mountain at the end of a quiet street, this home boasts the BEST views in Aspen with a short three-minute drive to town. The 1,200 square foot great room has floor to ceiling windows with remarkable views of town & ski areas. It has ample seating, an open kitchen, gas range, Subzero refrigerator, and double ovens. Eclectic artwork & custom furnishings were curated & commission by the property's original art-loving owners. All six bedrooms have their own private bathroom, walk-in closet, & balcony that overlooks Aspen, Highlands, Buttermilk & down-valley. Outdoor patios include a protected and heated dining area, a gas grill, & seating for afternoon conversation. This home was built for families and friends to enjoy time together!