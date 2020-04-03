All apartments in Pitkin County
46 Ridge Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

46 Ridge Place

46 Ridge Place · (970) 925-8810
Location

46 Ridge Place, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 6141 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located on the ridge of Red Mountain at the end of a quiet street, this home boasts the BEST views in Aspen with a short three-minute drive to town. The 1,200 square foot great room has floor to ceiling windows with remarkable views of town & ski areas. It has ample seating, an open kitchen, gas range, Subzero refrigerator, and double ovens. Eclectic artwork & custom furnishings were curated & commission by the property's original art-loving owners. All six bedrooms have their own private bathroom, walk-in closet, & balcony that overlooks Aspen, Highlands, Buttermilk & down-valley. Outdoor patios include a protected and heated dining area, a gas grill, & seating for afternoon conversation. This home was built for families and friends to enjoy time together!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Ridge Place have any available units?
46 Ridge Place has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Ridge Place have?
Some of 46 Ridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
46 Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 46 Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 46 Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 46 Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 46 Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 46 Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 46 Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 46 Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Ridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
