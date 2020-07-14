All apartments in Pitkin County
240 Draw Drive
240 Draw Drive

240 Draw Drive · (970) 379-4707
Location

240 Draw Drive, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3570 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
This Draw Drive family home is bright and light with striking views from the generous living, dining, and kitchen spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows will captivate you as you enjoy cocktails and conversation on the front deck while watching twilight ascend as the back deck offers summer shade. A/C on the upper level.Fall asleep to the light evening breezes and whispering Aspen trees from the Master Suite and Guest Bedrooms and awake to brilliant vistas from each above-grade bedroom. The game room offers additional pull out sleep space. Hot tub soothes and relaxes. An easy stroll to town or quick 2-minute drive bestowing upon you all of Aspen's offerings. DOG FRIENDLY!$25,000/month for 4+ Months | $40,000/month for single months | Short-term rentals considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

