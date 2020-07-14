240 Draw Drive

Amenities

This Draw Drive family home is bright and light with striking views from the generous living, dining, and kitchen spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows will captivate you as you enjoy cocktails and conversation on the front deck while watching twilight ascend as the back deck offers summer shade. A/C on the upper level.Fall asleep to the light evening breezes and whispering Aspen trees from the Master Suite and Guest Bedrooms and awake to brilliant vistas from each above-grade bedroom. The game room offers additional pull out sleep space. Hot tub soothes and relaxes. An easy stroll to town or quick 2-minute drive bestowing upon you all of Aspen's offerings. DOG FRIENDLY!$25,000/month for 4+ Months | $40,000/month for single months | Short-term rentals considered