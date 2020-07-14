2016 McLain Flats Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

NOT Available long-term - Short term over the ski season will be considered !A perfect home for the holidays or a ski season vacation. First floor master and family room eat in Kitchen with large island for gathering around and a separate dining room for the whole family to dine, plus elevator for the 4 additional second-floor gracious bedrooms all with ensuite baths. The comfort of this beautifully and comfortably furnished and equipped home is enhanced by a hot tub, gorgeous views of all 4 ski areas, all day sun exposure for lots of light, and easy 10 minute drive to downtown Aspen, also an easy drive without the roundabout traffic to Snowmass Slopes. One week minimum.Landlord will provide one mid-week cleaning for the Tenant