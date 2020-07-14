All apartments in Pitkin County
2016 McLain Flats Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

2016 McLain Flats Road

2016 Mclain Flats Road · (970) 618-0187
Location

2016 Mclain Flats Road, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 7438 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
NOT Available long-term - Short term over the ski season will be considered !A perfect home for the holidays or a ski season vacation. First floor master and family room eat in Kitchen with large island for gathering around and a separate dining room for the whole family to dine, plus elevator for the 4 additional second-floor gracious bedrooms all with ensuite baths. The comfort of this beautifully and comfortably furnished and equipped home is enhanced by a hot tub, gorgeous views of all 4 ski areas, all day sun exposure for lots of light, and easy 10 minute drive to downtown Aspen, also an easy drive without the roundabout traffic to Snowmass Slopes. One week minimum.Landlord will provide one mid-week cleaning for the Tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 McLain Flats Road have any available units?
2016 McLain Flats Road has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2016 McLain Flats Road have?
Some of 2016 McLain Flats Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 McLain Flats Road currently offering any rent specials?
2016 McLain Flats Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 McLain Flats Road pet-friendly?
No, 2016 McLain Flats Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 2016 McLain Flats Road offer parking?
Yes, 2016 McLain Flats Road offers parking.
Does 2016 McLain Flats Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 McLain Flats Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 McLain Flats Road have a pool?
No, 2016 McLain Flats Road does not have a pool.
Does 2016 McLain Flats Road have accessible units?
No, 2016 McLain Flats Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 McLain Flats Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 McLain Flats Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 McLain Flats Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 McLain Flats Road does not have units with air conditioning.
