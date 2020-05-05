1328 Clark Rd

Amenities

Custom Mountain Home in Bailey, CO for Rent Available 6/1. Practically new, raised ranch custom home in Bailey, Colorado! Located 45 Minutes SW of Denver off I-285 in the Elk Creek Meadows Neighborhood in Deer Creek Valley

Features: Beautiful 1 acre setting with mountain and valley views and a small stream in the back 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room & Kitchen at the upper Main Level Hickory cabinets and granite countertops. Huge unfinished but fully insulated, walk out lower level with 9 ft. ceilings to store all your gear Approx. 1,700 total s.f. (850 s.f. each level) Open floor plan with oversized front deck Vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hookups, and lots of windows with great view Forced air heat plus free-standing wood burning stove Easy access off the main road with multiple upper and lower parking spaces National forest access and hiking trailheads in every direction Elementary School: Deer Creek Middle School: Fitzsimmons High School: Platte Canyon School District: Platte Canyon RE-1 House is unfurnished, Pets considered No smoking or growing allowed Rent $2,150/month, 1-year minimum lease, First & last month's rent plus one month security deposit due at time of lease signing. Tenant pays all utilities: electric, gas, trash, sewer, cable, and internet. Tenant(s) are required to have renter's insurance.



Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing! Virtual tour and additional photos available upon request! Credit score >650, must be able to pass background check. No past evictions or criminal record.