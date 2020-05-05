All apartments in Park County
1328 Clark Rd

1328 Clark Rd · (844) 912-0597
Location

1328 Clark Rd, Park County, CO 80421

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Custom Mountain Home in Bailey, CO for Rent Available 6/1. Practically new, raised ranch custom home in Bailey, Colorado! Located 45 Minutes SW of Denver off I-285 in the Elk Creek Meadows Neighborhood in Deer Creek Valley
Features: Beautiful 1 acre setting with mountain and valley views and a small stream in the back 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room & Kitchen at the upper Main Level Hickory cabinets and granite countertops. Huge unfinished but fully insulated, walk out lower level with 9 ft. ceilings to store all your gear Approx. 1,700 total s.f. (850 s.f. each level) Open floor plan with oversized front deck Vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hookups, and lots of windows with great view Forced air heat plus free-standing wood burning stove Easy access off the main road with multiple upper and lower parking spaces National forest access and hiking trailheads in every direction Elementary School: Deer Creek Middle School: Fitzsimmons High School: Platte Canyon School District: Platte Canyon RE-1 House is unfurnished, Pets considered No smoking or growing allowed Rent $2,150/month, 1-year minimum lease, First & last month's rent plus one month security deposit due at time of lease signing. Tenant pays all utilities: electric, gas, trash, sewer, cable, and internet. Tenant(s) are required to have renter's insurance.

Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing! Virtual tour and additional photos available upon request! Credit score >650, must be able to pass background check. No past evictions or criminal record.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Clark Rd have any available units?
1328 Clark Rd has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1328 Clark Rd have?
Some of 1328 Clark Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Clark Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Clark Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Clark Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Clark Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Clark Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Clark Rd offers parking.
Does 1328 Clark Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 Clark Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Clark Rd have a pool?
No, 1328 Clark Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Clark Rd have accessible units?
No, 1328 Clark Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Clark Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 Clark Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Clark Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Clark Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
