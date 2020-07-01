Apartment List
/
CO
/
niwot
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Niwot, CO with garage

Niwot apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7517 Nikau Court
7517 Nikau Court, Niwot, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2160 sqft
7517 Nikau Court Available 08/08/20 Walk to Downtown Niwot from the Ranch House for Rent on a Large Beautiful Lot! - Ranch House in Cottonwood Park! Walk to Downtown Niwot! Close to Niwot shops! This 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
6927 Totara Pl
6927 Totara Place, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Cute two bedroom, two bath home in quiet Niwot. Kitchen, living room and additional space that could be used for office or another room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Niwot
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
15 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
23 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1121 sqft
Brand-new units with quartz counters, extra cabinet space, and walk-in closets. Pet-welcoming community contains a 24-hour gym and playground. Within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants. Fifteen minutes to downtown Boulder.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 01:50pm
$
39 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,225
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
152 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,379
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
29 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 12:07pm
13 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,442
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 1 at 12:11pm
27 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
26 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
7414 Clubhouse Road
7414 Clubhouse Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1608 sqft
7414 Clubhouse Road Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club - Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club! This townhome has everything you need to live in Boulder! Lots of light, spacious bedrooms, end unit,

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
802 Bluegrass Dr.
802 Bluegrass Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2323 sqft
802 Bluegrass Dr. Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home in Highly Desirable Nelson Park! - Beautiful Home in Highly Desirable Nelson Park! This Extra Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom boasts a mature yard with lots of trees and shade.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1430 Elmhurst Lane
1430 Elmhurst Lane, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
55+ Ranch Duplex! Great Neighborhood- End Unit, Lots of Light! - Large spacious rooms with tons of light! This is a 2 bedroom plus Den/Office with French doors all on one floor.

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
6451 Ace Court
6451 Ace, Boulder County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3889 sqft
6451 Ace Court Available 08/01/20 Lovely Lake Valley Golf Course Home for Lease in Niwot! - Bright and sunny home on the 4th hole of the Lake Valley golf course overlooking a private lake. Gorgeous views.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.

1 of 45

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
10531 N. 95th Street
10531 N 95th St, Boulder County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
Home on about 4.9638 acres in Longmont - 4 bedroom 1.75 bath home with 1 car detached heated garage / work shop. Home includes 2 pastures and lake. (RLNE5429984)

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Gunbarrel
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202
7454 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
985 sqft
7454 Singing Hills Drive #H-202 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available For Rent in Country Club Greens - This second floor, 985 square foot home in the Country Club Greens condominiums has two full size bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1976 sqft
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Niwot, CO

Niwot apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Niwot 1 BedroomsNiwot 2 BedroomsNiwot 3 Bedrooms
Niwot Apartments with BalconyNiwot Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNiwot Apartments with Parking
Niwot Dog Friendly ApartmentsNiwot Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COShaw Heights, CO
Stonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College