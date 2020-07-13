Apartment List
/
CO
/
monument
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Monument, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monument apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Oxbow Drive
530 Oxbow Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Fantastic Property in Monument, CO - Featuring over 3000 sq ft of living area, this gorgeous home in Jackson Creek subdivision is bright and has a great floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15856 Agate Creek Drive
15856 Agate Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3800 sqft
15856 Agate Creek Drive Available 08/05/20 15856 Agate Creek Drive - Two Story with finished basement Built in 2003. Approx 3800 total sq ft. Attached 3 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
461 Talus Road
461 Talus Road, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
For Rent Christian “empty nesters” looking for single, Christian, female to rent walk out basement fully furnished apartment in Monument. One bedroom with large closet.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2978 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 Mesa Creek Drive
912 Mesa Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 Mesa Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 *Spacious Home in Jackson Creek* - *Nicely maintained home in Jackson Creek, with full basement, gas fireplace and two car attached garage with four bedrooms and four baths.+ (RLNE4089425)
Results within 1 mile of Monument

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
14311 White Peak Drive
14311 White Peak Drive, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1312 sqft
Come see this property that has tons of great features that could be your home! Amenities include : -Hardwood floors -Carpeted bedrooms -Large open kitchen/dining area -Stainless steel appliances -Washer/Dryer in unit for tenants use -Master

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17022 River Birch Point
17022 River Birch Pt, Woodmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1564 sqft
17022 River Birch Point Available 08/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home in Monument Area - Spacious 2-story, end unit townhome located in the Tri-Lakes area of Monument with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Trailridge
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Middle Creek
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
26 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,194
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Interquest
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
691 Brambleberry Heights
691 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2250 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Villas at Northgate - Property Id: 315076 Be the first to live in this beautiful three level townhome with a 2 car garage, stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances and award winning nearby schools.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Interquest
11473 White Lotus Lane
11473 White Lotus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1527 sqft
11473 White Lotus Lane Available 08/14/20 TWO STORY IN WILDWOOD AT NORTHGATE - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
13818 Firefall Court
13818 Firefall Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2928 sqft
13818 Firefall Court Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home on Firefall Ct For Rent - This is a very nice four bedroom, three bathroom, two car garage, ranch style home in Flying Horse.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Interquest
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive
1710 Wildwood Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Great D-20 Home Available July 1! - Great 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home with an attached 2-car garage! Brand new stainless appliances! Open floorplan. Great room w/see-through fireplace. Newer carpet, fresh interior and exterior paint, central A/C.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Flying Horse Ranch
2742 North Gate Boulevard - 1
2742 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
MUST SEE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath town home is available for rent in North Colorado Springs. Spacious 1800 sq ft unit with 18ft ceilings. Open concept living room and kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
723 Brambleberry Heights
723 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2308 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Middle Creek
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gleneagle
976 Coyote Willow Drive
976 Coyote Willow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
4614 sqft
Beautiful home backing with large private yard in D20! - *** Minimum lease term is 12 months & max.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Interquest
1354 Sunshine Valley
1354 Sunshine Valley Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1354 Sunshine Valley Available 08/15/20 Make This Beautiful Newly Constructed Three Bedroom Your Home! - This beautiful three-story home was brilliantly designed to offer an incomparable atmosphere.
Results within 10 miles of Monument
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
17 Units Available
Rockrimmon
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monument, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monument apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Monument 1 BedroomsMonument 2 BedroomsMonument 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonument 3 BedroomsMonument Apartments with Balcony
Monument Apartments with GarageMonument Apartments with GymMonument Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonument Apartments with Parking
Monument Apartments with PoolMonument Apartments with Washer-DryerMonument Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonument Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, CO
Gleneagle, COCañon City, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs