1311 Villa Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old. Rear patio w/ grill, backs to open church land. Expansive views of the peak, front range and AFA. Granite kitchen counters, classy closet organized large master walk-in closet. Master bath with double sinks and shower/toilet in separate room. 2 more upper bedrooms, full bath. Bathrooms have dresser vanities, granite counters/sinks, tile floors. Upper bath is also 2-rooms with sink in one and toilet/bathtub in adjoining room. Large bedrooms. One ceiling mounted storage rack in garage for tenant use. Kitchen sink is granite composite with instant hot water tap. All appliances are only 3 years old/stainless. Gas range. High end LG washer and dryer. Kitchen pantry closet has pull out drawers for easy access to lots of storage. Coat closet. Under stair storage. Current arrangement is: master bedroom with king size Tempurpedic adjustable mattress, 2 dressers, dresser in organized closet, en suite 4-piece bath. Upstairs one large bedroom with double closet, queen bed, dresser adjoining full bath. 2nd upstairs bedroom furnished as office with two desks. This room could be converted to a third bedroom with twin beds.