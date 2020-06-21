All apartments in Monument
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1311 Villa Grove

1311 Villa Grove · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO 80132

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old. Rear patio w/ grill, backs to open church land. Expansive views of the peak, front range and AFA. Granite kitchen counters, classy closet organized large master walk-in closet. Master bath with double sinks and shower/toilet in separate room. 2 more upper bedrooms, full bath. Bathrooms have dresser vanities, granite counters/sinks, tile floors. Upper bath is also 2-rooms with sink in one and toilet/bathtub in adjoining room. Large bedrooms. One ceiling mounted storage rack in garage for tenant use. Kitchen sink is granite composite with instant hot water tap. All appliances are only 3 years old/stainless. Gas range. High end LG washer and dryer. Kitchen pantry closet has pull out drawers for easy access to lots of storage. Coat closet. Under stair storage. Current arrangement is: master bedroom with king size Tempurpedic adjustable mattress, 2 dressers, dresser in organized closet, en suite 4-piece bath. Upstairs one large bedroom with double closet, queen bed, dresser adjoining full bath. 2nd upstairs bedroom furnished as office with two desks. This room could be converted to a third bedroom with twin beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Villa Grove have any available units?
1311 Villa Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monument, CO.
What amenities does 1311 Villa Grove have?
Some of 1311 Villa Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Villa Grove currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Villa Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Villa Grove pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Villa Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monument.
Does 1311 Villa Grove offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Villa Grove does offer parking.
Does 1311 Villa Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Villa Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Villa Grove have a pool?
No, 1311 Villa Grove does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Villa Grove have accessible units?
No, 1311 Villa Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Villa Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Villa Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Villa Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Villa Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
