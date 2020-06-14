Apartment List
175 Apartments for rent in Meridian, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Meridian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
7 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
30 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,180
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
46 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
39 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
21 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
9 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
12 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,337
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
21 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
6 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,473
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Foxridge
21 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
14 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
29 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,205
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
12 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Meridian, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Meridian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

